TNEB chief holds meeting in Chennai to check rain preparedness

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing northeast monsoon and effects of cyclone Montha, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) Chairman J Radhakrishnan held a high-level review meeting with senior bureaucrats and top officials in Chennai on Monday to assess preparedness for possible rain-related disruptions.

During the meeting, the chairman directed all engineers and field staff to remain on high alert and closely monitor power supply systems. “As per the weather forecast, no major impact is expected in Tamil Nadu. However, all staff should stay vigilant, especially in low-lying and coastal areas where power lines and transformers are prone to damage during heavy rain or wind,” he said.

Officials were asked to keep adequate manpower and materials ready for immediate restoration works in case of power outages. The chairman also instructed field engineers to maintain close coordination with district administrations and other departments to ensure uninterrupted power supply to essential services such as hospitals, drinking water systems and flood control pumps.

According to officials, control rooms have been set up at the headquarters and circle offices to receive real-time updates from all regions. Emergency teams have also been deployed to attend to faults quickly in urban and rural areas. The TNEB has urged the public to report any broken power lines or snapped cables immediately and avoid touching electric poles during rains to prevent accidents.