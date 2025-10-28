Vellore man tries to stop son’s suicide bid, both hit by train

VELLORE: In a tragic incident in Kamarajapuram, a 39-year-old man and his 18-year-old son were knocked down by a train on Sunday night when the former tried to prevent his son from killing himself. Police identified the deceased as Rajesh Bakiraswamy and his son Kishore R. The incident happened near the Thiruvalam railway bridge between the Mukundarayapuram and Thiruvalam stations.

Sources said Rajesh was running a hotel on a rented premises near the Kamarajapuram railway bridge. He was married to Shanthi and the couple has four children. According to a police report, around 8.50 pm on Sunday, the father and son had a disagreement, which led to a heated argument. An upset Kishore walked towards the nearby railway track saying he was going to end his life. Rajesh ran behind his son and tried to stop him. However, both of them were hit by an unidentified train.

The bodies were taken to Walaja Government Hospital for postmortem. The Katpadi railway police has registered a case.

(If you are in distress or have suicidal thoughts, can call Tamil Nadu government’s health helpline at 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 044 24640050/24640060)