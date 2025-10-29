129 students fall sick due to water contamination at Namakkal engineering college hostel

"Officers from the Health and Food Safety Departments conducted an inspection, and it was shocking to find that the kitchen was extremely unhygienic. The college had two water sumps with capacities of one lakh and five lakh litres, and both were extremely contaminated," he said.

"In particular, the five-lakh-litre sump was found to be filled with sludge. We collected water samples and sent them to the government laboratory in the district for testing. Officers also collected raw food materials from the kitchen and sent them for lab analysis. Meanwhile, the supply of water and food to students was temporarily stopped. Based on this, the college on Tuesday declared holidays for students until further instruction," he said.

He said that cleaning work in the kitchen and sumps is currently underway at the college to ensure hygiene, under the direct supervision of officials on the ground.

Another officer told TNIE that they received the water sample test results on Wednesday and said that, out of eight samples collected from different locations, seven tested positive for E. coli contamination.

The stool test reports of the affected students also indicated that the food hygiene was in a very poor condition.

When asked about it, college principal K Bommanna Raja said the kitchen and sumps are properly maintained every month.

“The contamination occurred in the water supplied from an external source, which may have affected other water sources as well. Cleaning work is currently underway, and the college will be reopened soon,” he said.