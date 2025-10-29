Abducted financier rescued after police chase in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: A financier who was abducted near Melmalaiyanur in Villupuram district was rescued following a dramatic police chase on Tuesday. Police have launched a manhunt for a seven-member gang from Madurai allegedly involved in the incident.
According to police, the victim, Siva (40) of Valathi village near Melmalaiyanur, had been running a finance business in his hometown after returning from Madurai, where he was previously engaged in business transactions. He was allegedly embroiled in a business dispute in Madurai.
Sources said the gang had gone to Siva’s house in Valathi on Tuesday morning to sort out a business dispute. The gang members allegedly suggested continuing the conversation inside his car. However, when the discussion turned heated, the gang drove away with Siva in the vehicle. On noticing the abduction, local residents alerted the police.
Valathi police immediately informed senior officials, following which a search operation was launched across Villupuram district. During the chase, the kidnappers’ vehicle, travelling on the wrong side near Villupuram signal, rammed into six two-wheelers before speeding away. Fortunately, no motorist was injured.
Police sources said amid the chaos, the abductors abandoned Siva and left his car on the Chennai–Tiruchy National Highway near Janakipuram bridge. They then escaped in another car before being intercepted by the police.
Siva was rescued and admitted to the Government Hospital in Gingee for treatment. Villupuram district police have intensified efforts to trace and arrest the absconding suspects involved in the abduction and hit-and-run incident.
An inspector with the Special Branch told TNIE that two special teams, each comprising five personnel and led by an inspector, have been formed to nab the gang.
Patrolling has been stepped up along key routes to prevent further untoward incidents. Investigation is under way, police said.