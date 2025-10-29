Abducted financier rescued after police chase in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: A financier who was abducted near Melmalaiyanur in Villupuram district was rescued following a dramatic police chase on Tuesday. Police have launched a manhunt for a seven-member gang from Madurai allegedly involved in the incident.

According to police, the victim, Siva (40) of Valathi village near Melmalaiyanur, had been running a finance business in his hometown after returning from Madurai, where he was previously engaged in business transactions. He was allegedly embroiled in a business dispute in Madurai.

Sources said the gang had gone to Siva’s house in Valathi on Tuesday morning to sort out a business dispute. The gang members allegedly suggested continuing the conversation inside his car. However, when the discussion turned heated, the gang drove away with Siva in the vehicle. On noticing the abduction, local residents alerted the police.