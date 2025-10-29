Bursars not allowed to join Thiruvalluvar University after college takeover in TN's Vellore

VELLORE: Five bursars from Thiruvalluvar University (TVU) affiliated colleges have alleged that they have not been allowed to rejoin the university after the government took over their institutions.

The affected staff worked in colleges at Kallakurichi, Arakkonam, Tirupattur, Thennangur and Thiruvennainallur.

The issue dates back to 2019, when the state government issued G.O. 36, converting 41 university-affiliated colleges into government colleges to reduce the financial burden on state universities.

The principal secretary had directed that existing bursars could continue on deputation, and once the posts were filled, the universities should take them back or create equivalent positions such as finance officer or accounts officer.