Bursars not allowed to join Thiruvalluvar University after college takeover in TN's Vellore

VELLORE: Five bursars from Thiruvalluvar University (TVU) affiliated colleges have alleged that they have not been allowed to rejoin the university after the government took over their institutions.
The affected staff worked in colleges at Kallakurichi, Arakkonam, Tirupattur, Thennangur and Thiruvennainallur.
The issue dates back to 2019, when the state government issued G.O. 36, converting 41 university-affiliated colleges into government colleges to reduce the financial burden on state universities.
The principal secretary had directed that existing bursars could continue on deputation, and once the posts were filled, the universities should take them back or create equivalent positions such as finance officer or accounts officer.
The College of Arts in Kallakurichi was converted into a government college in 2020, and its bursar Prathap Kumar (43) was relieved in June this year after a replacement was appointed. However, he and four others like him from TVU-affiliated colleges in Arakkonam, Tirupattur, Thennangur and Thiruvennainallur allege that they were not allowed to rejoin the university.
The five have been without employment for the past four months. The affected bursars are also worried of transfers to other government colleges as it won’t be a permanent solution. “I am not able to pay my children’s fees and other expenses including some EMI,” said Prathap. TVU purportedly told the staff that there were no equivalent posts available in the university for them to join.
However, in July, a letter sent from the secretary of the Higher Education Department to TVU read, “You are requested to absorb the bursars relieved from the erstwhile affiliated colleges of Arakkonam, Kallakurichi, Thiruvennainallur and Thennangur to the Thiruvalluvar University with immediate effect.”