CM Stalin requests centre to fulfil Tamil Nadu's fertiliser requirements

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda to ensure full supply of fertiliser requirements of Tamil Nadu, considering the rise in cultivation in the state due to the good monsoon and storage in reservoirs.

In his letter to the union minister, Stalin said the Department of Fertilisers has allocated 6.5 LMT of urea, 1.5 LMT of DAP, 1.8 LMT of MOP and 5.14 LMT of NPK Complex fertilisers against the requirement of 6.94 LMT of urea, 1.93 LMT of DAP, 1.88 LMT of MOP and 5.15 LMT of NPK Complex fertilisers proposed by the state.

“As the crop cultivation in the current Rabi season has received a boost due to various conducive factors, a sharp surge in demand for straight fertilisers, particularly urea, is expected in the coming days.

"It is expected that the Samba paddy area will increase. In addition, cultivation of other crops like maize, blackgram, greengram, groundnut, and sugarcane is also going on in full swing across the state,” the CM said.

Stalin also thanked Nadda for sending 4.37 LMT (99%) of urea, 1.59 LMT (91%) of DAP, 0.7 LMT (74%) of MOP, and 3.7 LMT (81%) of NPK Complex fertilisers, following his request made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.