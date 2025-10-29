Coimbatore roads still in shambles, rain worsens misery for public

COIMBATORE: Several stretches across Coimbatore continue to remain in a dilapidated state, even as the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) claims to have completed over 75% of the ongoing road works.

Motorists and residents say the situation has only worsened following the recent rains, turning daily commutes into a struggle.

Large sections of city roads are broken, uneven, and filled with potholes. Many residents allege that the Corporation's repair works lack proper quality checks, resulting in patchwork repairs that crumble within weeks. The issue is widespread, affecting nearly all 100 wards across the Corporation's five zones.

"In our area, roads are full of potholes and trenches left after drainage and cable works. Riding a two-wheeler at night has become risky," said R Devaraj, a resident of Saravanampatti. "They patch it up once, but after the next rain, it's back to the same condition."

Commuters in Ramanathapuram, Vadavalli, and Selvapuram voiced similar concerns. "We pay taxes expecting better infrastructure, but these roads are damaging our vehicles," said D Vasudevan, an office-goer from Violent Garden. "Even ambulances struggle to move fast in some stretches."

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, "We've completed over 75% of the road paving works across the city, and only a few roadworks are pending. The remaining 25% will be completed within a month. We also plan to seek an additional Rs 70 crore from the Tamil Nadu government to restore roads that were left out in previous phases."

Residents, however, hope that this time the Corporation ensures durable work rather than temporary fixes. With monsoon showers around the corner, motorists say they can only hope for smoother rides, before the next downpour turns the city's roads into obstacle courses once again.