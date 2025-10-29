Curtains fall on Perambalur’s iconic Krishna theatre after 65 years

PERAMBALUR: After entertaining generations of movie lovers for over six decades, the historic Krishna theatre in Perambalur is set to close its doors this week.

The management has decided to demolish the 65-year-old single-screen theatre and construct a modern multiplex with a shopping complex in its place — bringing down the curtain on one of the town’s most cherished landmarks.

To bid farewell, the management is screening late actor Sivaji Ganesan’s classic Veerapandiya Kattabomman — the very first film shown at the theatre when it opened in 1960. The movie is being screened free of cost from October 28 to 31, with three shows a day, as a gesture of gratitude to the audience that kept the theatre alive for decades.

Established by P Rajalingam, P Gunasekaran and B Jayachandran, Krishna theatre holds the distinction of being Perambalur’s first cinema hall. Located on Attur Road, the non-air-conditioned theatre became a cultural touchstone for the town, drawing audiences from across the district.

Since 1976, the theatre has been managed by M Rajaram, who has helmed it for nearly five decades. “The theatre is not just a building for us, it’s an emotion. I now want to rebuild it into a modern multiplex so that the next generation can continue to experience cinema here,” Rajaram told TNIE.