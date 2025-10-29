Dhoni moves Madras HC for transcripts of CDs submitted in defamation suit

CHENNAI: Former captain of the India cricket team M S Dhoni has moved the Madras High Court seeking transcripts of three CDs submitted while filing a defamation suit in 2014 against Zee Media; Sudhir Chaudhary, head of Zee Media; News Nation and retired IPS Officer G Sampath Kumar, in connection with the IPL match fixing scandal.

He said the CDs with him have been corrupted and the contents cannot be retrieved, and sought the court to issue him duly authenticated transcription of the three CDs, which were part of the plaint document, through officially recognised transcribers so he can proceed with the trial.

Justice R N Manjula, before whom the applications came up for hearing on Tuesday, said a decision would be taken after ascertaining whether the CDs in the possession of the court were intact or not.