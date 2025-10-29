DIG unfit to hold office if he’s unable to take fair criticism: NTK chief Seeman to HC

CHENNAI: Denying the allegations made by deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Varun Kumar against him in a defamation suit and an accompanying application for a gag order, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman has told the Madras High Court that the officer is “unfit” to hold public office if he is not able to bear “fair criticism”.

In a counter-affidavit filed through advocate S Shankar on Tuesday before Justice P Dhanabal, Seeman said he had nothing to do with the officer’s allegations that he made derogatory statements against him. The entire suit and application is misconceived and liable to be dismissed, he said. He also refused to tender apology stating he had never slandered the IPS officer.

Stating that he had just retorted and replied to the statements made against him by the officer, Seeman contended that the officer identified himself with the ruling party and made scathing allegations against him without any material at an IPS Officers’ Conference and wanted the NTK to be banned. Seeman alleged the officer had been continuously attempting to implicate party cadre by foisting false cases against them.

Questioning the averment of Varun Kumar that he has an excellent track record in his professional career, the NTK leader alleged that the officer was remanded in judicial custody in a case relating to demanding a huge amount of dowry.

The NTK chief further said the issue had reached up to the Supreme Court, which disposed of a Special Leave Petition based on the compromise reached by the officer with the woman by paying compensation of `11 lakh, Seeman said. The case was adjourned to November 11 for further hearing.