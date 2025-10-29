DMK failed to finish promised projects in Salem: Anbumani  

SALEM: Accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of poor administration and neglecting the needs of the people, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss launched a scathing attack on the DMK government, in Mettur on Tuesday.
Early in the day, he visited Kolathur in Salem and highlighted that residents had been demanding the Kottaiyur-Ottanur flyover for over 75 years.
Although the DMK had announced the project, not even a single rupee had been allocated for it. This clearly shows how little importance this government gives to long-pending public demands," he said.
Emphasising the importance of irrigation and water management, Anbumani recalled that the Mettur surplus water scheme was achieved after a long struggle by the PMK and was implemented by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to benefit 100 lakes.
He criticised the present government for allowing the scheme's coverage to shrink to just 82 lakes and assured that a separate project for Mecheri would be introduced under a future PMK government.
Anbumani accused Stalin of being unaware of people's problems, and said that during his visits across Tamil Nadu, he found growing resentment against the DMK.
He further criticised the government's decision to open 30 new sand quarries, warning that indiscriminate quarrying was harming the environment while sand and gravel from Tamil Nadu were being transported to Kerala.
Reiterating PMK's demand for a caste-based census, Anbumani said it would help ensure fair reservation benefits for Scheduled Caste communities.
Further, he announced that the PMK would hold a 'prison-filling protest' on December 17 in support of the Vanniyar reservation demand.
Anbumani Ramadoss was in Salem as part of his 100-day state-wide campaign tour.