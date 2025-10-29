DMK failed to finish promised projects in Salem: Anbumani  

SALEM: Accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of poor administration and neglecting the needs of the people, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss launched a scathing attack on the DMK government, in Mettur on Tuesday.

Early in the day, he visited Kolathur in Salem and highlighted that residents had been demanding the Kottaiyur-Ottanur flyover for over 75 years.

Although the DMK had announced the project, not even a single rupee had been allocated for it. This clearly shows how little importance this government gives to long-pending public demands," he said.

Emphasising the importance of irrigation and water management, Anbumani recalled that the Mettur surplus water scheme was achieved after a long struggle by the PMK and was implemented by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to benefit 100 lakes.

He criticised the present government for allowing the scheme's coverage to shrink to just 82 lakes and assured that a separate project for Mecheri would be introduced under a future PMK government.