ED flags new cash-for-jobs scam, asks TN cops to initiate probe

CHENNAI: Citing evidence unearthed during a raid conducted earlier this year, the Enforcement Directorate has written a letter to the Tamil Nadu police on Monday alleging a cash-for-jobs scam in the selection of officers and staff to 2,538 posts in the state Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department. The appointment orders were handed over to the candidates by Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 6.
In the communication sent under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to the Tamil Nadu Head of Police Force (HoPF), the ED has said that bribes of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh were collected per post by powerful politicians and entities close to them for rigging the examination process in mid-2024 and awarding appointment orders in favour of at least 150 candidates in August 2025. The agency has also sought a probe against the officials of Anna University which conducted the exams.
Along with the letter, the ED has also provided a 232-page dossier with the names of the suspected lynchpins of the alleged scam, detailing their role in it. The dossier also explains the modus operandi of the alleged exam rigging and details of 150 candidates in whose favour the process was manipulated and the evidence for chain of collection and payment of bribes through middlemen. When contacted, MAWS secretary D Karthikeyan said he was not aware of the ED’s letter, and the recruitment was done “perfectly fine” without any irregularities.
The alleged irregularities pertain to appointment of 2,538 assistant engineers, town planning officers, junior engineers, and sanitary inspectors by MAWS department in August this year for which around 1.12 lakh had applied in early 2024.
In the letter, ED said these details tumbled out while they were investigating the money laundering aspect of a bank fraud case related to True Value Homes (TVH) linked to MAWS Minister KN Nehru’s brother N Ravichandran.