ED flags new cash-for-jobs scam, asks TN cops to initiate probe

Along with the letter, the ED has also provided a 232-page dossier with the names of the suspected lynchpins of the alleged scam, detailing their role in it. The dossier also explains the modus operandi of the alleged exam rigging and details of 150 candidates in whose favour the process was manipulated and the evidence for chain of collection and payment of bribes through middlemen. When contacted, MAWS secretary D Karthikeyan said he was not aware of the ED’s letter, and the recruitment was done “perfectly fine” without any irregularities.

The alleged irregularities pertain to appointment of 2,538 assistant engineers, town planning officers, junior engineers, and sanitary inspectors by MAWS department in August this year for which around 1.12 lakh had applied in early 2024.

In the letter, ED said these details tumbled out while they were investigating the money laundering aspect of a bank fraud case related to True Value Homes (TVH) linked to MAWS Minister KN Nehru’s brother N Ravichandran.