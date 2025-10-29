Madras HC dismisses appeal against OFB corporatisation

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) challenging the union government’s decision to convert the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) into a corporate entity fully owned by the government.

The appeal was filed challenging the decision to corporatise the OFB on a specific ground that the decision was taken on June 16, 2021 even before the conciliation officer, against whom an industrial dispute was raised following a strike by the employees, decided the dispute as “conciliation failure” on June 18, 2021.

The bench comprising justices R Suresh Kumar and Hemant Chandangoudar, in a recent order said “these kinds of hyper-technical objections, normally, cannot be accepted” to stall the execution of such a decision of the government pertaining to national security.

The order passed by the conciliation officer should reach the appropriate government, only then it could be construed that the decision on the failure report has reached the government and could also be construed that the conciliation proceedings is not pending, the bench noted.