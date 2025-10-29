Madurai Bench of Madras HC grants bail to man in NEET forgery case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to the father of a medical aspirant who was arrested for forging NEET marksheet and counselling certificate to secure admission in Government Medical College, Dindigul.

According to sources, Sokkanathan’s daughter Karunya Sridharshini (19) wanted to pursue medicine but could not score the required cutoff mark. Due to this, she and her parents created fake marksheets as if she scored 456 marks in NEET, instead of her original score of 228 and submitted it to the college authorities.

Since her name was not found on the selection list released by the government, authorities suspected foul play and lodged a police complaint.

After verification, the allegations were found to be true, following which authorities lodged a complaint before the District Crime Branch leading to the arrest of the three on October 7.

Stating that he was innocent and wife and daughter were involved in the offence, he sought bail.

Observing that there was no specific overtact against Sokkanathan and that he did not have any other case, the court granted bail to Sokkanathan.