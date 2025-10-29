Over 150 government school buildings in TN's Tiruchy declared 'unsafe' to be fixed

TIRUCHY: As part of an ongoing safety drive, the public works department (PWD) and the panchayat department have been instructed to expedite repair or demolition works on over 150 school structures that have been declared unsafe by the school education department in rural Tiruchy.

According to the panchayat department, Tiruchy rural has 889 schools with 1,317 buildings. Of these, 917 structures have been inspected and re-plastered, while restoration work on 224 more buildings is under way and expected to be completed within a week.

The works in schools functioning under panchayat limits are being handled by block development officers while the PWD undertakes them in the institutions under the direct control of the school education department.

As per consolidated data from the school education department, a total of 68 classrooms, 75 toilets, 25 kitchen sheds, 10 compound walls and five water tanks were found completely destroyed in the schools between March and September 2025.