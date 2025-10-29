Pay insurance claim for ryots from December, says Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Tuesday directed crop insurance companies to disburse compensation to farmers for paddy crop loss caused by monsoon rain from December instead of January.
The minister said 18,520 crop-cutting experiments were planned to assess yield loss in kuruvai paddy, of which 13,140 have been completed. Once the remaining assessments are done, compensation should be credited directly into farmers’ bank accounts. He urged farmers to insure their samba crops immediately, citing the risks posed by weather fluctuations, pest attacks, and floods.
Panneerselvam said farmers in Krishnagiri should complete insurance formalities by October 31 and those in 27 districts, including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, should complete it by Novermber 27.
Meanwhile, Food Minister R Sakkarapani dismissed criticism over delays in paddy procurement, stating that 11.21 lakh metric tonnes (MT) had already been procured through 1,872 direct procurement centres in the delta districts - exceeding the agriculture department’s estimate of 11.07 lakh MT for September and October.
About 30,000 MT are being procured daily from the delta districts, and Rs 2,709 crore has been disbursed to 1.45 lakh farmers, he said.
Responding to allegations of negligence, the minister stated that paddy storage facilities with a total capacity of 4.03 lakh MT have already been constructed after the DMK assumed office, while warehouses with a capacity of 3.4 lakh MT are under construction. On October 24, around 21,000 MT of paddy had been transported by rail.
The minister further noted 11.21 lakh MT of paddy have already been procured within just 58 days.