Pay insurance claim for ryots from December, says Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Tuesday directed crop insurance companies to disburse compensation to farmers for paddy crop loss caused by monsoon rain from December instead of January.

The minister said 18,520 crop-cutting experiments were planned to assess yield loss in kuruvai paddy, of which 13,140 have been completed. Once the remaining assessments are done, compensation should be credited directly into farmers’ bank accounts. He urged farmers to insure their samba crops immediately, citing the risks posed by weather fluctuations, pest attacks, and floods.

Panneerselvam said farmers in Krishnagiri should complete insurance formalities by October 31 and those in 27 districts, including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, should complete it by Novermber 27.