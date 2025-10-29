RPF constable saves woman who lost balance, fell off moving train in Tamil Nadu's Erode

ERODE: Quick reaction from a Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable saved a woman, who fell while trying to board the Yercaud Express at Erode railway station on Monday night.

RPF sources said on Monday night, around 9 pm, the Yercaud Express departed from Platform 3 at the Erode railway station towards Chennai.

A woman tried to board a sleeper compartment as the train started to move slowly. Suddenly, she fell into the gap between the platform and the train.

At that time, RPF Head Constable S Jagatheesan, who was on duty on the platform, noticed this and immediately rescued her.

“The passenger was around 20 years old. The head constable’s trouser was torn during the attempt. When he went to change his trousers, the young woman immediately left the spot. We were unable to obtain any information about her,” an RPF officer in Erode said.

“Head Constable Jagatheesan is attached to the Karur station. He was deputed to the Erode railway station due to heavy passenger traffic.”