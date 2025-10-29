Scores stranded at railway stations as Cyclone Montha delays north-bound trains by 13 hours

CHENNAI: Hundreds of rail passengers experienced severe inconvenience as trains bound for Howrah, Santragachi, Bhubaneswar, Dhanbad and Danapur were delayed by 12 to 13 hours due to Cyclone Montha on Tuesday.

At Chennai Central, Perambur and Egmore railway stations, passengers remained stranded for several hours amid heavy rain.

In total, over 30 trains were delayed, while a few services were cancelled and others diverted. The affected trains included those originating from Bengaluru, Nagercoil, Chennai Egmore and Chennai Central, as well as services passing through the Perambur station.

With heavy rain warnings issued for the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, the South Central Railway, Eastern Railway and Southern Railway modified several train operations. Consequently, many trains running in the Visakhapatnam-Chennai section were diverted or halted at multiple locations across Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Thousands of passengers returning from Dhanbad and Danapur after Deepavali and Chhath Puja were left stranded. Trains such as the Shalimar-Chennai Egmore Express, Howrah-Chennai Central-Coromandel Express, Santragachi-Chennai Central Express, Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express, SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Express and Villupuram-Kharagpur Express were delayed by up to 13 hours. The Bengaluru-Nagercoil Express was cancelled on Wednesday.