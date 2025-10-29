Sharp rise in students dropout rate in Tamil Nadu schools

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded a sharp increase in school dropout rates across three levels— primary (Classes 1–5), upper primary (6–8) and secondary (9–10) — in 2024–25, according to the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) data released by the Union Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

In primary and upper primary levels, the dropout rate rose from 0% for both to 2.7% and 2.8% in 2024-25 respectively— the highest in the last five years since 2020–21. At the secondary level, it has increased from 7.7% in 2023–24 to 8.5% in 2024–25.

For a state that has long maintained some of the lowest dropout rates in the country, the latest figures have raised concerns and confusion among educators. The School Education Department is yet to provide an explanation for the rise in dropouts. When contacted, a senior official said they would respond after examining the UDISE+ data in detail.

As per the UDISE+ definition, dropout rate represents the proportion of students enrolled at a particular level who are no longer enrolled in any grade the following year.

Tamil Nadu now trails its southern counterparts in the primary category, with Kerala (0.8%), Karnataka (0%), Andhra Pradesh (1.4%) and Telangana (0%) all recording lower dropout rates.