Tamil Nadu forest department says no violation in nod for apartment project

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday cited the pending legal process of delineating the boundaries to deny violations alleged by the NGO Arappor Iyakkam in granting of environmental clearance and other approvals to a housing project of a private realtor inside the limits of the Pallikaranai wetlands, which was declared as a Ramsar site in 2022.

In a statement, the environment, climate change and forest department said, “The Pallikaranai wetland limits as part of the Ramsar site will come into force only after the delineation of the extent with specific survey numbers is completed by ground truthing followed by notification.”

Arappor Iyakkam’s allegations last week were regarding the project named Brigade Morgan Heights with 1,250 apartment units coming up on the Perumbakkam Main Road.

The government’s statement made a distinction between the Pallikkaranai Marsh Reserve Forest (PMRF) spanning 698 hectares that was already a reserve forest and the ‘designated’ Ramsar site that covers an additional area of 550 hectares.

It said the total area of 1,248 hectares will get notified as a ‘wetland’ as per the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, only after ‘ground truthing’ as per rules and delineating boundaries with specific survey numbers of land parcels other than the area already declared as reserve forest. The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management was given the task of delineating the boundaries with specific survey numbers in November 2024, the statement said.