Thinking Tamil will grow by opposing other languages is ignorance, says V-P Radhakrishnan

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR: No god has said that worship must be done only in a specific language, said Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, adding, “Thinking that Tamil will grow by opposing other languages is ignorance.”
Speaking at an event organised by the Coimbatore Citizens Forum at Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on Tuesday, he said, “Tamil Nadu and the Kongu region will play a pivotal role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
"While the protocol is to visit the state capital, Chennai, Coimbatore’s soil drew me here first. My elevation to vice presidency is not a personal honour but recognition for all Tamilians.”
The vice president said he has taken efforts to ensure that the Ernakulam-Bangalore Vande Bharat train halts at textile hubs such as Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem.
“Based on my request, the railways agreed to operate a daily train from Ranchi to Coimbatore,” he said.
Stating that the welfare of labourers and industries are two sides of the same coin, the vice president said, “Labourers in industries and farmers involved in agriculture are the backbone for the growth and development of the country. Modernisation does not wipe out labourers, but contributes to the growth of industries. Coimbatore is a national model for integrated welfare.”
Later, he visited the Coimbatore Corporation office and paid floral tributes to Gandhi’s statue. Radhakrishnan then headed to his native Tiruppur, his maiden visit after being elected as the vice president. He paid floral tributes to the statue of Tiruppur Kumaran and also spoke to the freedom fighter’s heirs.
Security breach
Coimbatore: BJP workers staged a protest after two persons on a bike breached the convoy route a few minutes before the V-P’s scheduled arrival. The city police secured the two persons, identified as Aneesh Rahman and Ashif, for breaching the convoy. A medical test revealed that the person who drove the vehicle and the pillion rider were under the influence of alcohol.