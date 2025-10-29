Thinking Tamil will grow by opposing other languages is ignorance, says V-P Radhakrishnan

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR: No god has said that worship must be done only in a specific language, said Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, adding, “Thinking that Tamil will grow by opposing other languages is ignorance.”

Speaking at an event organised by the Coimbatore Citizens Forum at Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on Tuesday, he said, “Tamil Nadu and the Kongu region will play a pivotal role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"While the protocol is to visit the state capital, Chennai, Coimbatore’s soil drew me here first. My elevation to vice presidency is not a personal honour but recognition for all Tamilians.”

The vice president said he has taken efforts to ensure that the Ernakulam-Bangalore Vande Bharat train halts at textile hubs such as Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem.

“Based on my request, the railways agreed to operate a daily train from Ranchi to Coimbatore,” he said.