TN cash-for-job scam: ED dossier details modus operandi, names minister KN Nehru, kin and aides

CHENNAI: In its 232-page dossier sent to the Tamil Nadu police chief, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has explained in detail the alleged role played by Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Minister KN Nehru, his brothers KN Manivanan and Ravichandran, and close associates D Ramesh, T Selvamani and Kavi Prasad in the alleged cash-for-job scam in the appointment of 2,538 officers and staff in the MAWS department.

The dossier was sent along with a four-page covering letter on October 27 under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) requesting the TN police to initiate an investigation. ED sources said that they have shared evidence regarding rigging of the selection process for about 150 candidates appointed as assistant engineers, junior engineers, town planning officers and sanitary inspectors in the recruitment drive.

When TNIE contacted Nehru on Wednesday for his comments, he refused to respond saying he was in a meeting. Kavi Prasad and Manivanan said they were not connected to the case in any way. Ramesh, Ravichandran and Selvamani did not respond to calls.

Detailing the modus operandi of the alleged scam, ED has alleged that the prospective candidates or their relatives first approach the minister’s five close associates (Ramesh, Selvamani, Kavi Prasad, Manivanan and Ravichandran) seeking help in selection. The associates would then check if the candidates could be accommodated and how much bribe money should be collected from them. Once the deal is finalised, the underlings would ensure the selection of those who could afford to pay the bribe of Rs 25 lakh to 35 lakh, ED alleged, adding that Nehru had full knowledge of these activities.