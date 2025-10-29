Traffic cripples Tamil Nadu's Maruthamalai Road, devotees demand widening stretch

COIMBATORE: Despite years of repeated appeals from residents, social activists, and political parties, the long-pending demand to widen the Marudhamalai Road from Aalamaram bus stop to the foothills of the famous Marudhamalai Temple remains unfulfilled.

The issue has once again come to the spotlight this week, as heavy traffic congestion crippled the route during the Soorasamharam and Thirukalyanam celebrations.

The Marudhamalai Temple, a revered shrine dedicated to Lord Murugan, also known as the seventh house of the deity, witnessed a massive influx of devotees on Monday and Tuesday. This surge led to vehicles lining up for several kilometres along the narrow stretch between Vadavalli and the foothills.

The Tamil Nadu State Highways Department's SH 167, which connects North Coimbatore to Marudhamalai Temple, is one of the city's most vital corridors. Stretching about 11.18 km, the road links key areas such as PN Pudur, Thondamuthur, Vadavalli, Edayarpalayam, Somayampalayam, Navavoor Pirivu, Bharathiar University, and Coimbatore Law College. Given its significance, the road witnesses heavy vehicular movement throughout the day, with traffic peaking during festival seasons and weekends.