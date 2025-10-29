Traffic cripples Tamil Nadu's Maruthamalai Road, devotees demand widening stretch

COIMBATORE: Despite years of repeated appeals from residents, social activists, and political parties, the long-pending demand to widen the Marudhamalai Road from Aalamaram bus stop to the foothills of the famous Marudhamalai Temple remains unfulfilled.
The issue has once again come to the spotlight this week, as heavy traffic congestion crippled the route during the Soorasamharam and Thirukalyanam celebrations.
The Marudhamalai Temple, a revered shrine dedicated to Lord Murugan, also known as the seventh house of the deity, witnessed a massive influx of devotees on Monday and Tuesday. This surge led to vehicles lining up for several kilometres along the narrow stretch between Vadavalli and the foothills.
The Tamil Nadu State Highways Department's SH 167, which connects North Coimbatore to Marudhamalai Temple, is one of the city's most vital corridors. Stretching about 11.18 km, the road links key areas such as PN Pudur, Thondamuthur, Vadavalli, Edayarpalayam, Somayampalayam, Navavoor Pirivu, Bharathiar University, and Coimbatore Law College. Given its significance, the road witnesses heavy vehicular movement throughout the day, with traffic peaking during festival seasons and weekends.
Years ago, the section from Lawley Road Junction to Vadavalli was widened from two to four lanes to ease congestion. However, the stretch from Vadavalli to Marudhamalai foothills, roughly 4.6 km, remains narrow and cannot handle the growing number of vehicles, especially during temple festivals.
Furthermore, the Marudhamalai Temple has limited parking space at the top of the hill. The temple administration has therefore restricted the entry of cars and two-wheelers on festive days. Yet, despite such measures, the volume of devotees remains overwhelming, causing long traffic snarls that spill over to the Vadavalli-Marudhamalai stretch.
"Every year during Soorasamharam and Thai Poosam, the situation becomes unmanageable," said E Vigneshwaran, a local resident. "Instead of installing a tall Murugan statue, the government should focus on widening the road first."
A senior official from the State Highways Department in Coimbatore confirmed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared and submitted to the government last month for approval.
"The Marudhamalai main road (SH 167) was widened till Vadavalli years ago, which helped ease the congestion to some extent. We now plan to widen the remaining 4.6 km stretch from Vadavalli to the foothills," the official told TNIE.
According to the official, the project, estimated at Rs 43 crore, will convert the existing 30-ft-wide two-lane road into a 60-ft-wide four-lane stretch.
"Land acquisition is required only for the first 2.6 km, as we already have sufficient space for the remaining 2 km. A sum of Rs 13.86 crore has been deposited with the Revenue Department to begin preliminary land acquisition," the official added.