Tusker found dead at TN's Odanthurai

COIMBATORE: A tusker was found dead on the unmaintained elephant-proof trench (EPT) at Odanthurai forest boundary near Mettupalayam on Tuesday night.
The animal was found dead near the grove owned by Thirumalairaj at 11.30 pm on Tuesday, and based on the information from him, the team led by Mettupalayam Forest Range Sasi visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.
Initial findings suggest that the animal could have died when it fell on the unmaintained EPT as the animal was found in a sternal recumbency position when it attempting to enter into the farmland in search of water and food.
DFO N Jayaraj said that the postmortem will be carried out by the Coimbatore Forest Veterinarian Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) along with a veterinarian from Animal Husbandry Department in the presence of a range officer from Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNWCCB)
According to forest department sources, a total of 13 wild elephants died due to various reasons on this year alone in seven forest ranges of the division.
However, a wildlife activist stated that the number of deaths this year is increasing when compared to last year (2024) as only 8 elephants died due to various reasons.
A senior official of the forest department said that except for the last death due to electrocution at Kuppepalayam near Thondamuthur on October 23 (which is the fault of the elephant itself), the remaining deaths are due to disease and other natural causes.