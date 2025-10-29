Tusker found dead at TN's Odanthurai

COIMBATORE: A tusker was found dead on the unmaintained elephant-proof trench (EPT) at Odanthurai forest boundary near Mettupalayam on Tuesday night.

The animal was found dead near the grove owned by Thirumalairaj at 11.30 pm on Tuesday, and based on the information from him, the team led by Mettupalayam Forest Range Sasi visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

Initial findings suggest that the animal could have died when it fell on the unmaintained EPT as the animal was found in a sternal recumbency position when it attempting to enter into the farmland in search of water and food.