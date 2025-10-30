AIADMK blames Puducherry ex-CM for med procurement 'scam'

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry state AIADMK secretary A Anbazhagan on Wednesday demanded that former chief minister V Narayanasamy take responsibility for the alleged scam in the procurement of medicines and nutritional supplements meant for pregnant women and children during the previous Congress-DMK coalition government.

In a statement, Anbazhagan said the contract for supplying nutritional supplements to government hospitals and primary health centres was awarded during the former regime. He alleged that an employee of the drugs control department created a fake pharmaceutical agency to participate in the tender process and managed to obtain supply approval “with the backing of those in power at the time.”

He said the AIADMK had raised the issue of substandard medicines in the Assembly earlier, but Narayanasamy, who was then chief minister, “dismissed the allegations and suppressed the irregularities.” The AIADMK leader said seven persons have so far been arrested in the investigation by the anti-corruption authorities and claimed that a detailed probe was confirming large-scale malpractice.

“The scam occurred in 2018–2019. Not only officials but also the DMK–Congress coalition government is equally responsible for distributing substandard medicines to the public,” he claimed. Anbazhagan challenged Narayanasamy to accept moral responsibility for the alleged irregularities.