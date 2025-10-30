Air India to resume services from Madurai to Chennai, New Delhi

MADURAI: The Air India Express will once again begin operation of flights from Madurai to New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai starting from December 1, announced Virudhunagar MP and chairman of Madurai Airport’s Advisory Committee, Manickam Tagore, on Wednesday.

In a post on X, he said, “More flights mean more choices, better connectivity and stronger competition- all great for travellers and trade. Every ticket booked helps build business at the airport and boosts our region’s growth.”

Welcoming the comeback, Dr J Mahendra Varman from the Madurai Infra and Developments Association said it will break the monopoly of another airline (IndiGo) on routes like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi.

"Air India Express has returned to the airport after a seasonal absence."

The bookings are expected to open soon. With their arrival, along with the existing services - nine flights to Chennai, three to Bengaluru, and one to New Delhi - this will bring competition and better fare choices for passengers.

“Due to the monopoly of the airline so far this season, ticket prices skyrocketed during Deepavali, which will now slowly decrease,” Varman believed.

He also added that Air India is likely to deploy larger aircraft like Boeing or Airbus, which will provide more comfortable travel for the passengers compared to the existing ATR aircraft operated by IndiGo.