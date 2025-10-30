Chennai court sentences two accused to 20 years in jail for gangrape

CHENNAI: A special court in Chengalpattu on Tuesday sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for alleged gang rape of a woman in Pallikaranai after entering her house on the pretext of repairing her air conditioner in 2022. The convicts, Arputharaj (29) and Arun (31), both from Purasaivakkam in Chennai, were also found guilty of house trespass, robbery and criminal intimidation.

According to the prosecution, on September 23, 2022, the duo entered the victim’s residence posing as AC technicians. Finding her alone, they sexually assaulted her, stole a 20-gram gold chain, and threatened her against reporting the crime.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Pallikaranai police registered a case under relevants sections of the IPC, including gangrape and robbery. The suspects were arrested within days — Arputharaj on September 27 and Arun on October 2 — and have remained in custody since. The investigation was completed and a charge sheet was filed the same year.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 27 witnesses and submitted 15 exhibits. After evaluating the evidence, the Chengalpattu Mahila Court found both men guilty.

In addition to the 20-year term for gangrape, the court sentenced them to 10 years each for house trespass and robbery, two years for criminal intimidation, and one year each for wrongful confinement, causing hurt, and sexual harassment. All sentences will run concurrently.