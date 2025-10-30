Councillor’s husband held for alleged rape of minor girl in Avinashi

TIRUPPUR: A 51-year-old man, the husband of AIADMK Avinashi town panchayat councillor, was arrested under the Pocso Act for alleged aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a 16-year-old intellectually disabled girl in 2024.

However, the incident came to light two weeks ago and the victim’s relatives reported it at the Avinashi all women police station. The suspect was identified as Rajenderan of Avinashi, who holds the post of AIADMK branch secretary in Avinashi of Tiruppur district. His wife, Shanthi, is the Ward 12 councillor of Avinashi Town panchayat.

Police sources said the suspect operates a workshop in Avinashi. After an investigation, police booked the suspect under various sections of the Pocso Act last week, but he absconded. Rajenderan was arrested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the police also booked Rajenderan’s friend Moorthi (52), the former vice president of Avinashi Town panchayat, for allegedly threatening the victim’s family against reporting the incident. Moorthi is also on the run and a search is on to trace him. Further investigation is under way.