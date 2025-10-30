Deficit stamp duty can’t be evaded by withdrawing document, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that a person, after presenting a document for registration, cannot evade paying the deficit stamp duty by seeking to take back the document without registering it.

A division bench of justices S M Subramaniam and Mohammed Shaffiq issued the ruling recently while dismissing an appeal filed by Gita Power and Infrastructure Private Limited against a single judge’s order refusing to direct the authorities of the registration department to return the document without insisting on payment of the shortfall in stamp duty.

The matter pertains to an assignment agreement, which is generally used for transferring the rights and obligations of a party in a contract to another party, presented by Gita Power and Infrastructure Private Limited for registration in 2021.

The sub-registrar in Kotturpuram found a shortfall in the stamp duty and referred the matter to the district registrar-administration. In the meantime, the company found the value of the stamp duty to be higher and hence submitted an application to withdraw the document. Its application and a review application were rejected by the authorities. After its writ petition in this regard was also dismissed by the single judge, it preferred the appeal.