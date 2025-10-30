Five Kerala men held in Rs 4.5 crore highway robbery

KANCHEEPURAM: In a major breakthrough, Kancheepuram police have arrested five men from Kerala for their alleged role in the Rs 4.5-crore highway robbery that took place near Aathupudur in August. The gang had waylaid a car transporting cash from Bengaluru to Chennai and escaped with the money after abducting two drivers.

Police identified the accused as Santhosh, Sujithlal, Jayan, Kurukan alias Murugan and Kunju Mohammad from Palakkad, Kollam, and Thrissur districts. Investigators said the group was part of a larger interstate network, with at least 13 others suspected to be involved. A special team has been sent to Kerala to trace the others.

According to investigators, the crime was linked to a logistics company owned by Jatin (56) of Borivali, Mumbai, which has been transporting money and goods on commission since 2017. On August 20, the firm sent Rs 4.5 crore in an SUV from Bengaluru to Sowcarpet, through its drivers Piyush Kumar and Devendra Patel.