Jipmer breakthrough trial puts India on global stroke innovation map

PUDUCHERRY: In a landmark achievement, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) has successfully completed clinical trials of Supernova, a next-generation mechanical thrombectomy device designed to remove blood clots in brain arteries in stroke patients.

The device, developed by Indian-origin engineers and interventional radiologists in the United States and manufactured in collaboration with a Hyderabad-based facility, has now received approval from the Drug Controller General of India for commercial use, said Head of Neurology Jipmer Dr Sunil Narayan.

The results of the study, named the Grassroot Trial, were showcased at the World Stroke Congress held in Barcelona from October 22 to 24. The device demonstrated safety and efficacy comparable to high-cost imported systems used in stroke treatment. Once manufactured in India, Supernova is expected to cost 50–70% less than imported devices, making advanced stroke therapy affordable for public hospitals and patients in low-income nations.

The achievement comes even as the world marks World Stroke Day under the theme "Act fast: Every minute counts". Doctors reiterate that early treatment is crucial — clot-dissolving drugs work best within 3–4.5 hours of stroke onset, while mechanical thrombectomy offers hope for patients arriving within six to seven hours. Doctors urged the public to follow the FAST checklist — Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call ambulance — and emphasised lifestyle prevention: control of blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, physical activity and proper sleep.