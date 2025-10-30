Motorists fret as rain deposits sand on Tiruchy roads

TIRUCHY: Expressing concern over the accumulation of sand along highways passing through the city following rain spells, vehicle users, particularly two-wheeler riders, urge the authorities concerned to clear it on a daily basis and reduce the risk of accidents from skidding. P Ayyarappan, coordinator of the Road User Welfare Committee, said that in the event of heavy rainfall, the rainwater carries with it loose soil and dirt from nearby fields and open land onto the roads.

This muddy water flows along the road edges and gutters, eventually settling on the roadsides. This, in turn, creates slippery stretches that endanger vehicle users. The problem is pertinent in both national and state highways in Tiruchy, he added.

The problem is prevalent in stretches such as TVS Tollgate, Sangiliyandapuram, Sanjeevi Nagar, Number 1 Tollgate, and Y Road on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway. These areas must be cleaned daily to prevent skidding and accidents involving two-wheelers, he further said.

Claiming that the state highway network within city limits is even more dangerous, Ayyarappan said, “Stretches like Anna Statue Road, Chathiram Bus Stand, Madurai Road, Market Road, Palakkarai and the Head Post Office Road are particularly unsafe, as a huge volume of sand is found on either side.

These must be cleared immediately.” G House Baig, a retired railway employee and civic activist, blamed the lack of proper drainage systems for the accumulation of sand and stagnant rainwater, particularly on the state highways. “Where there is no drainage, mud will naturally build up, and wind also adds to the problem,” he said.

While NHAI officials were unavailable for comment, officials from the state highways department admitted that mud accumulation worsens during the rainy season, making its removal difficult. They, however, assured necessary steps to clear the deposits and ensure safer travel for vehicle users.