MTC to hold pre-tender meet for metro feeder buses

CHENNAI: The MTC has called a pre-tender consultation on November 3 with e-bus makers and Gross Cost Contract (GCC) operators for a 220-strong fleet of 5-metre and 6-metre air-conditioned electric feeder buses for Chennai metro. The project will cover procurement, supply, operations, maintenance and allied EV charging and civil infrastructure, and is aimed at strengthening first- and last-mile services for the city’s metro network.

The move comes as the state is likely to press the Centre for a dedicated funding window to fix the “last-mile” gap undermining metro ridership, when urban development officials meet in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Officials from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry will review mobility challenges and the impact of central schemes such as AMRUT, Swachh Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Tamil Nadu will be represented by the directors of municipal administration and town panchayats and officials from the GCC. A proposal on the agenda seeks viability gap funding for metro agencies to operate micro and midi feeder services under a GCC model.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s mobility stack is being widened through digital integration. 1,000-2,000 bus passes are expected to be launched before November 10, alongside an expansion of the 90% discounted return-ticket feature popular on the Chennai One app.