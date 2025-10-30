Plea by Thevar’s legal heir to manage memorial dismissed

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court refused to grant relief to a legal heir of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar who sought permission to manage his memorial in Pasumpon. The court directed her to work out her rights before the appropriate forum.

Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order recently on a petition filed by B Indurani, who claimed to be the granddaughter of Muthuramalinga Thevar, seeking direction to Ramanathapuram collector to consider her representation seeking permission to access and manage the memorial.

In his counter affidavit, the collector cited that Muthuramalinga Thevar’s Guru Pooja was on October 30 and stated that it was not possible for him to accede to Indurani’s request at this stage. Recording this, the judge concluded that there is no point in issuing the direction petitioner had sought.

If Indurani claims that she is entitled to participate in the management of the samadhi by virtue of the decree granted by the civil court, which was confirmed by HC, then the remedy open to her is to file an execution petition, the judge observed.