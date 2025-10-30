Sarangapani Memorial Flyover repair work triggers traffic snarl on alternative route

MAYILADUTHURAI: Due to the ongoing renovation work on Sarangapani Memorial Flyover in Mayiladuthurai, commuters are facing traffic congestion on the Kallanai-Poompuhar Road, which is the alternative route during this period. Commuters have been using the Kallanai-Poompuhar Road for the past three weeks.

However, the Mappadugai railway gate on this road does not have a flyover, resulting in additional traffic to the existing traffic congestion at the crossing. Commuters face delays for hours, with vehicles queued on both sides of the gate.

Motorists and drivers say the narrow roads and the long wait at the railway gate make it harder for school students and employees to reach their places on time. “I am not able to reach my office on time because of the traffic congestion on the railway road. I urge the district highways department to speed up the pace,” urged a motorist.

A senior official from the district highways department said, “Even though we’ve given a time of three months since October 3, at the current pace, the work is likely to be completed within the stipulated three-month period, or even much earlier, if weather conditions remain stable.”

Meanwhile, the restoration of the Sarangapani Memorial Flyover includes repair of damaged concrete beneath girders and replacement of bearings on supporting pillars. Of the 35 deck joints being replaced with new strip seal joints, welding was completed on 10 deck joints on Tuesday.

The old handrail walls are being replaced with new ones. Constructed in 1974, the Sarangapani Memorial Flyover has served as a key connector between Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam for nearly five decades. The renovation, estimated at Rs 6.5 crore, aims to improve structural safety and traffic flow.