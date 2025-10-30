Satisfied with fruit market upkeep, Madras HC dismisses PIL

MADURAI: Satisfied with the steps taken by the Madurai Corporation to ensure proper waste disposal and hygiene in the Smart Fruit Market in KK Nagar, near Mattuthavani, the Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Wednesday closed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed over indiscriminate dumping of wastes in and around the market.

During the previous hearing, the bench comprising justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan had taken serious note of the civic body’s inaction on the issue and had imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on it. The bench had also directed the civic body to remove all waste from the market and the surrounding areas forthwith and submit a report along with photographs.

Pursuant to these directions, the civic body filed a report and photographs stating that 20 bins have been placed in the market. Besides this, four compactor bins are present in the market and the bins are emptied at least thrice a day, the report said.