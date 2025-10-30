Thanjai hospital fails to detect genetic disorder in unborn child, ordered to pay Rs 75 lakh

PUDUKOTTAI: The Pudukottai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Wednesday ordered a private hospital in Thanjavur, two diagnostic centres and two doctors who work there to pay total compensation of `75 lakh to a couple for failing to detect a genetic disorder in their unborn child.

In his complaint, M Balamurugan of Kamarajar Nagar in Gandarvakottai stated that his wife Priyadharshini gave birth to their second baby, a girl, at a private hospital in Thanjavur on February 20, 2022. A few months later, the baby was diagnosed with Down Syndrome (Trisomy 21), a genetic disorder, during medical tests.

Alleging the hospital failed to conduct necessary prenatal screening, the parents filed a case with the Pudukottai Consumer Commission the same year. After hearing, Commission President T Sekar ruled that the hospital management, two doctors, along with two diagnostic centre operators, were negligent.

Further, the commission ordered respondents to pay `75 lakh as compensation — `50 lakh to be deposited in the child’s name as fixed deposit for future medical needs, and `25 lakh to the parents for medical expenses and mental agony — to be paid within three months, failing which it will carry 12% annual interest.