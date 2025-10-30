Thevar jayanthi: VP, CM to visit Pasumpon today

With a flyover construction under way in Goripalayam. Madurai city police have made elaborate traffic arrangements to enable people reach the statue. ADGP Law and Order Davidson Devasirvatham, IGP South Zone Prem Anand Sinha, and City Commissioner of Police J Loganathan are in charge of security arrangements.

On Wednesday, police removed a banner featuring pictures of B R Ambedkar and Muthuramalinga Thevar allegedly because the organisers did not obtain permission to install it.

Meanwhile, the Ramanathapuram district administration issued a press release stating TNSTC would operate additional buses from across the district to Pasumpon. Further, police advised people not to travel by clinging on to vehicles, not burst firecrackers or raise slogans that could incite communal tension

A total of 57 two-wheeler and 53 four-wheeler mobile patrol squads will operate on 24/7 across the district, the release stated.