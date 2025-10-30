Thevar jayanthi: VP, CM to visit Pasumpon today

MADURAI: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister M K Stalin will be paying homage to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon on his 63rd guru pooja and 118th jayanthi on Thursday. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of several political parties are also likely to visit Pasumpom. Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts respectively on Wednesday.
Vice President Radhakrishnan arrived in Madurai on Wednesday evening and visited the Meenakshi Sundareaswarar temple. He will leave for Pasumpon on Thursday morning. CM Stalin reached the from Tenkasi where had taken part in an official event. On Thursday, he will garland Muthuramalinga Thevar’s statue at Goripalayam before proceeding to Pasumpon.
With a flyover construction under way in Goripalayam. Madurai city police have made elaborate traffic arrangements to enable people reach the statue. ADGP Law and Order Davidson Devasirvatham, IGP South Zone Prem Anand Sinha, and City Commissioner of Police J Loganathan are in charge of security arrangements.
On Wednesday, police removed a banner featuring pictures of B R Ambedkar and Muthuramalinga Thevar allegedly because the organisers did not obtain permission to install it.
Meanwhile, the Ramanathapuram district administration issued a press release stating TNSTC would operate additional buses from across the district to Pasumpon. Further, police advised people not to travel by clinging on to vehicles, not burst firecrackers or raise slogans that could incite communal tension
A total of 57 two-wheeler and 53 four-wheeler mobile patrol squads will operate on 24/7 across the district, the release stated.