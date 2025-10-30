Tiruchy govt maternity and childcare centre brought into use after five-month-long delay

TIRUCHY: Following a report in TNIE on Tuesday revealing the delay in the function of the Rs 10-crore government maternity and childcare centre in Manapparai, the facility started functioning from Wednesday, bringing relief to residents who had long awaited its opening.

According to hospital sources, the new Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) centre, located near the Kamarajar statue, has started offering services to women and children.

The 50-bed centre, built at a cost of Rs 10 crore, houses two operation theatres, antenatal and postnatal wards, an NICU, a Pocso ward, and a blood bank storage facility.

The centre was inaugurated on May 06, 2025. Dr Tamilmani, Chief Medical Officer of the Government Headquarters Hospital, Manapparai, confirmed that maternity outpatient services and emergency care commenced on October 29 and is expected to get more workers for its full functionality in the coming days.

"We have completed sterilisation and equipment installation. The centre will now handle all maternity-related services and will be fully functional from Friday, including the shifting of all mothers," she said.

VP Shankar, former municipal councillor of Manaparai, who submitted an RTI, said, "Our long-pending demand has finally been heard. This centre will save women from travelling 50 km to Tiruchy for deliveries."