TN farmers install shade net fence to keep feral pigs away from fields

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers in the rainfed regions of Ettayapuram, Kayathar, Kovilpatti, and Vilathikulam have started fencing their fields with shade nets to protect their crops from feral pigs. Earlier, most of them used discarded fishnets, which were proved to be ineffective and now they hope shade nets could be more effective.

In recent years, the rise in the feral pig population has become a serious threat to farmers in these areas. The pigs not only damage crops but also attack farmers. Large herds of pigs often sneak into maize and corn fields, trampling crops like blackgram, green gram, and chilli as they move across the farms.

Since the pigs are neither wild nor domestic animals, they do not fall under the purview of the Forest Department. Besides, farmers could also not get compensation for the crops damaged by the pigs.

Ayyadurai, a farmer from Sinthalakarai, said that shade nets are put up only after the seeds sprout and when the crops reach the flowering stage, because once the nets are fixed, the farmers cannot easily enter the farm.

Srithar, a farmer from Mavilipatti, said it costs around Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 per acre to fence a farm using shade nets, including poles and labour charges. “It is not a permanent solution, but merely an additional input cost,” he said.