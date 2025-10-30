TN farmers install shade net fence to keep feral pigs away from fields

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers in the rainfed regions of Ettayapuram, Kayathar, Kovilpatti, and Vilathikulam have started fencing their fields with shade nets to protect their crops from feral pigs. Earlier, most of them used discarded fishnets, which were proved to be ineffective and now they hope shade nets could be more effective.
In recent years, the rise in the feral pig population has become a serious threat to farmers in these areas. The pigs not only damage crops but also attack farmers. Large herds of pigs often sneak into maize and corn fields, trampling crops like blackgram, green gram, and chilli as they move across the farms.
Since the pigs are neither wild nor domestic animals, they do not fall under the purview of the Forest Department. Besides, farmers could also not get compensation for the crops damaged by the pigs.
Ayyadurai, a farmer from Sinthalakarai, said that shade nets are put up only after the seeds sprout and when the crops reach the flowering stage, because once the nets are fixed, the farmers cannot easily enter the farm.
Srithar, a farmer from Mavilipatti, said it costs around Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 per acre to fence a farm using shade nets, including poles and labour charges. “It is not a permanent solution, but merely an additional input cost,” he said.
Last year, many farmers used fishnets, but even those failed to stop the pigs. “I spent Rs 4 lakh to fence my 110-acre farm with fishnets and iron rods, but the pigs still managed to destroy my crops and I incurred a huge loss,” said A Dhanavathi of Mela Nambipuram in Ettayapuram taluk. “This year, farmers are largely preferring shade nets,” he added.
Farmers have urged the forest department to permit them to shoot down the menacing pigs, as allowed in other districts. When asked, District Forest Officer (DFO) M Ilayaraja said that the tissue sample reports have confirmed that the pigs found in Thoothukudi region are feral and not wild species.
Hence, the animals menacing beyond three km range of the forest area, can not be shot dead as per the government order. Results of a few samples are yet to be given from the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation. Steps will be taken in consultation with the district collector, based on the sample results, he said.