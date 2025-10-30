TVK hints at no alliance with AIADMK, may go alone

CHENNAI: TVK chief Vijay on Wednesday announced that the party will hold its special general council meeting on November 5 at Mahabalipuram to decide the future course of action. The announcement was made after the meeting of the newly formed executive committee at the party headquarters at Panaiyur.

Meanwhile, TVK deputy general secretary CTR Nirmalkumar said TVK’s stance on alliance remained the same, indicating that the party is still inclined to contest alone in the 2026 assembly elections. He was responding to questions about AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s remarks hinting at a possible alliance with TVK.

When asked about resumption of Vijay’s campaign, he said it would begin once the state government formulates the standard operating procedure (SOP) for granting permission to political rallies, as directed by the Madras High Court.

He alleged that second-rung leaders were prevented from visiting kin of stampeded victims Karur and questioned whether the government would release the list of police personnel deployed at the venue that day. On why Vijay arrived late to the venue, he said it was due to the slow movement of his campaign vehicle amid heavy crowds.

In a post on X, Vijay said he was reaching out to the party cadre after “a long and meaningful silence.” He said it was time for the party people to rise for the people of Tamil Nadu.

“No one can stop our journey. Even our opponents, who try to defeat us through conspiracy and deceit, are aware of this,” he said. Vijay said that since the sentiment on the ground is favourable, TVK’s next steps should be calm, measured and decisive.