Vice President Radhakrishnan pays respect to Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon village in Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM: Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan paid respects to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial on his 118th birth anniversary and 63rd Guru Pooja at Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday.

Being the first Vice President of India to visit the memorial, Radhakrishnan told the reporters that honouring Thevar was akin to honouring righteousness and national spirit. “For the past 25 years, I have been visiting Pasumpon every year to pay my respects. This year, as Vice President, my first visit to Tamil Nadu had to begin here,” he said.

The vice president reached Pasumpon by an IAF helicopter from Madurai International Airport this morning.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with ministers, garlanded the Thevar Statue near Goripalayam in Madurai on Thursday morning before heading to Pasumpon.