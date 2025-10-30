Villagers protest HR&CE takeover of Pachaivazhi Amman Temple near Vadalur

CUDDALORE: Tension prevailed at Abatharanapuram village near Vadalur in Cuddalore district on Wednesday as villagers and members of Hindu Munnani opposed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department’s move to take over the administration of the Pachaivazhi Amman Temple.

The temple, located in Abatharanapuram village, is said to be over 600 years old and is known for its annual festival attended by devotees from Abatharanapuram, Vadalur, Serakuppam, Kurinjipadi, Vadakuthu, and surrounding villages. The temple has been under private management.

According to HR&CE officials, complaints were received through written petitions alleging irregularities in temple administration. Acting on the complaints, the Commissioner of HR&CE directed the Cuddalore Assistant Commissioner to take temporary administrative control to protect the temple’s welfare. The order stated that temple properties and income would remain under HR&CE supervision until a trustee board is constituted.

Assistant Commissioner Chandran appointed Velvizhi, Executive Officer of the Arulmigu Ayyanar Vinayagar Mariamman Temple at Konjikuppam, as the fit person (Thakkar) for the Pachaivazhi Amman Temple. On May 30, Velvizhi visited the temple to assume charge and issued a letter requesting the three hereditary trustees to hand over responsibilities.