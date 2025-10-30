Villagers protest HR&CE takeover of Pachaivazhi Amman Temple near Vadalur

CUDDALORE: Tension prevailed at Abatharanapuram village near Vadalur in Cuddalore district on Wednesday as villagers and members of Hindu Munnani opposed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department’s move to take over the administration of the Pachaivazhi Amman Temple.
The temple, located in Abatharanapuram village, is said to be over 600 years old and is known for its annual festival attended by devotees from Abatharanapuram, Vadalur, Serakuppam, Kurinjipadi, Vadakuthu, and surrounding villages. The temple has been under private management.
According to HR&CE officials, complaints were received through written petitions alleging irregularities in temple administration. Acting on the complaints, the Commissioner of HR&CE directed the Cuddalore Assistant Commissioner to take temporary administrative control to protect the temple’s welfare. The order stated that temple properties and income would remain under HR&CE supervision until a trustee board is constituted.
Assistant Commissioner Chandran appointed Velvizhi, Executive Officer of the Arulmigu Ayyanar Vinayagar Mariamman Temple at Konjikuppam, as the fit person (Thakkar) for the Pachaivazhi Amman Temple. On May 30, Velvizhi visited the temple to assume charge and issued a letter requesting the three hereditary trustees to hand over responsibilities.
At that time, the temple’s annual Theemithi (fire-walking) festival had begun. The trustees and villagers sought 20 days to complete the festival, which was scheduled to end on June 6, but HR&CE granted only 10 days. After the period ended, the Thakkar, along with HR&CE officials and police personnel, visited the temple to take charge.
The trustees and villagers objected, claiming ownership of the temple, and filed a case in the Madras High Court. The Court directed both HR&CE officials and the trustees to hold discussions and submit a report within 12 weeks.
As the case was pending, HR&CE officials reportedly planned to take charge on Wednesday. When the officials arrived, two groups, one supporting and another opposing the takeover, gathered at the spot. Protesters sat on the ground and blocked officials from entering the temple.
Over 150 police personnel, led by Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar, were deployed. When officials attempted to enter, the sanctum doors were found locked. A heated argument broke out, leading to a scuffle. Police dispersed the crowd and detained several protesters.
Members of the BJP and Hindu Munnani also demonstrated against the HR&CE action. They were detained and kept at a private hall. SP Jeyakumar, Neyveli DSP CP Radhakrishnan, and HR&CE officials later held talks with the villagers. Temple representatives informed the officials that the case was listed for hearing in the High Court later in the day and requested them to wait.
During the talks, the Madras High Court issued an interim stay for two weeks on the HR&CE takeover. On receiving the court’s direction, police and HR&CE officials withdrew from the temple premises.
After their departure, women devotees lit camphor and prayed. Some of them said, “Now everyone knows the power of Pachaivazhi Amman.”
Tension that had prevailed since morning subsided following the court order, and normalcy was restored.
All those detained were later released. Vadalur police registered a case against 68 persons, including BJP Cuddalore district president Agni Krishnamurthy and Hindu Munnani Kurinjipadi union secretary Divakaran, for protesting and obstructing officials.