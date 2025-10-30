Villupuram mallakhamb players win bronze at all India inter-university meet

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram based Mallakhamb players M Hemachandran and B Balaji have won bronze medals in the individual category at the All-India Inter-University Mallakhamb Championship.

The championship, held for the first time in Tamil Nadu, took place from October 24 to 27 at a private college in Chennai, where more than 66 universities from across India participated, including 12 from Tamil Nadu, with over 800 students competing in various events.

Representing Annamalai University, the men’s team included M Hemachandran, B Balaji, C Siyam, S Venkat, V Abinesh, and A Nitheeshkumar. The women’s team comprised V Sangeetha, B Yalini, V Lenasri, S Jyothi, Sumithra, and E Kamaleswari, sources said.

Hemachandran and Balaji not only secured bronze medals in the individual category but were also selected to represent Tamil Nadu at the upcoming Khelo India competition scheduled to be held in Rajasthan this December, said coach G Adhithan.

Coaches from the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority will also be providing technical training to the players, sources said.

“Their achievement had brought honour to the state and district on a national platform. We are sure the players would bring more medals to the state in the national championships ahead,” said Tamil Nadu Mallar Kambam Association president Janarthanan. Secretary Durai Senthilkumar, along with national referees Ganesh and Natarajan also congratulated the players.

