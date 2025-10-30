Wild elephant electrocuted in Coimbatore forest division

TIRUPUR/COIMBATORE: Another young wild elephant has been electrocuted within a week in the Coimbatore forest division. A 15-year-old tusker is the latest to perish. It was found dead at a farmland in Odanthurai near Mettupalayam on Tuesday night.

Postmortem revealed an electric cable was entangled in one of the tusks, and there were burn marks on the trunk and a part of its shoulder, indicating it was electrocuted.

The body was found in an unmaintained Elephant Proof Trench (EPT) near the boundary of the Jackanari Forest.

"We have also noticed internal bleeding in the stomach and lung. The incident could have occurred on Tuesday night when the animal attempted to enter the farmland which was secured using a fence in which direct power supply was given by the landowner.

During the monthly checking carried out last month, the solar fence was not functioning, and the battery and the energiser were also empty and remained in faulty condition. The landowner could have given direct connection to the fence after our inspection to chase away wild animals," said Sasi, Range officer of Mettupalayam Forest.

A case has been registered against the landowner, Thirumalarajan, under the Wild Life (Protection) Act. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital due to chest pain.