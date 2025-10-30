Wild tusker kills farmer near Krishnagiri, to be driven back into forest

KRISHNAGIRI: After a 50-year-old farmer died in an elephant attack in Naralapalli village near Krishnagiri, people demanded the forest department on Wednesday to take steps to prevent human-animal conflict.

A tusker trampled M Venugopal, a farmer from Naralapalli, on Tuesday midnight as he went to guard his farmland.

In anger people tried to block the road on Wednesday morning, demanding measures to prevent elephant intrusion into the village.

Krishnagiri deputy superintendent of police C Murali and his team pacified the people and prevented the blockade. Similarly, Krishnagiri Forest Ranger M Muniyappan and Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) M Raja Mariyappan also arrived at the spot.