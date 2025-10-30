Won’t allow SIR to snatch TN people’s right to vote: CM Stalin

TENKASI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the BJP-led Union government, through the Election Commission of India, has hatched a conspiracy to snatch the voting rights of the electorate in Tamil Nadu under the guise of a special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

“We have seen what happened in Bihar because of this (SIR). Wherever the BJP fears defeat, they even dare to remove voters. They are now trying to test the same formula in Tamil Nadu,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Tenkasi.

Pointing to Kerala joining Tamil Nadu in its fight against SIR, the chief minister said “To decide our next course of action, I have convened an all-party meeting on November 2. I call upon all parties to put aside political differences and take part in it. The foundation of democracy is the right to vote and we will not surrender it under any circumstances. We will defeat the BJP’s attempts to deprive people of their franchise,” Stalin added.