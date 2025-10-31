Tamil Nadu

20-year-old youth strangled to death, body dumped in quarry pit; two arrested in TN

According to sources, frequent quarrels between Vellapandi and Sudha had strained the relations between him and Perumal.
Firefighters search for the body of a 20-year-old welder who was allegedly strangled to death by his brother-in-law and his friend, and later dumped in an abandoned water-filled stone quarry at Melapattam in Tirunelveli on Thursday.
Photo |V.KARTHIKALAGU
TIRUNELVELI: A 20-year-old welder was strangled to death allegedly by his brother-in-law and the latter’s friend, and the duo dumped the corpse at a water-filled pit in an abandoned stone quarry in Melapattam near Palayamkottai on Thursday. The Tirunelveli Taluk police identified the deceased as M Perumal (20), a welder from Nellai Thiruthu area. The prime suspect -- Vellapandi (27) was married to Perumal’s sister, Sudha. Vellpandi was recently released on bail in a two-wheeler theft case.

According to sources, frequent quarrels between Vellapandi and Sudha had strained the relations between him and Perumal. Sources said that on Thursday, Vellapandi allegedly called Perumal to meet him to settle the dispute. Perumal went along with him and Vellapandi’s friend Madhubalan (22). As the three were allegedly drinking near the quarry pit, a quarrel broke out. In a fit of rage, Vellapandi allegedly strangled Perumal with his lungi and, with Madhubalan’s help, dumped the body into the water-filled pit. Upon receiving information, Tirunelveli Taluk police arrested two suspects.

