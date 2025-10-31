22-year-old woman found dead with burn injuries in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A 22-year-old woman was found dead with burn injuries in the Sanamangalam forest area near Siruganur in Tiruchy district on Friday. The deceased was identified as A Meera Jasmine (22) from Srinivasa Nagar on Vayalur Road.

According to the police, Meera Jasmine completed BSc in Mathematics and was searching for a job. On Thursday morning, she went out to buy vegetables and did not return home. Her family's attempts to reach her on her mobile phone went unanswered. Following this, her mother, A Kalavathi, lodged a complaint with the Government Hospital Police Station.

Later, police received information that the body of a girl had been found with burn injuries in Sanamangalam forest. A team rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and confirmed that it was Meera Jasmine.

It was sent to MGMGH for autopsy. Police said Meera Jasmine's handbag, mobile phone, and footwear were found without damage near her body.

Siruganur police have registered a case.