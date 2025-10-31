40% of Thiran students hit learning targets in TN

CHENNAI: The latest assessment conducted under the Targeted Help for Improving Remediation and Academic Nurturing (THIRAN) initiative in September has revealed that 40% of the 7.46 lakh government school students from Class 6 to 9 identified with learning gaps achieved expected basic learning outcomes (BLO).

In this assessment, which was done after interventions provided to these students since July under THIRAN initiative, 2.98 lakh (40%) of the 7.46 lakh students met the benchmarks. Teachers the TNIE spoke to said though this as an improvement, it is of concern that 4.5 lakh students are yet to attain expected BLO, for which the threshold is minimal.

Kanniyakumari (70%), Tiruchy (63%), The Nilgiris (54%) and Perambalur (54%) recorded more than half the students achieving the expected outcomes. Vellore (28%), Virudhunagar (31%), Tiruvarur (32%), Tenkasi (33%), Tiruvannamalai (33%), Thanjavur (33%) and Salem (33%) fared poorly.

The school education department said the remaining students will be covered in the next phase of the initiative from October to February 2026 to help them also reach the expected BLO. “The department has to implement the initiative more intensively to improve the learning outcomes,” said a higher secondary school headmaster. He, however, added that the physical copies of the learning materials for Class 9 are yet to be provided.